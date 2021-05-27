JPML Weighs Mixing Allianz Suits In NY With Sole Calif. Action

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation seemed skeptical Thursday when the plaintiff in a California federal court suit against Allianz Global Investors sought a consolidation with more than a dozen similar suits in New York's Southern District. The board of a San Diego-based pension fund told the panel it favors pre-trial coordination between its action and the spate of New York-filed lawsuits also accusing Allianz SE's investment arm of making risky bets that sunk certain funds when the coronavirus pandemic hit, but wants to preserve its right to have a trial in the Southern District of California. Allianz says the California...

