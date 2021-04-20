Daily Mail Publisher Hits Google With Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 11:45 PM EDT) -- The owner of The Daily Mail hit Google with an antitrust suit Tuesday, saying in a New York federal court complaint that the search giant is punishing the publication for not playing along with its advertising strategies, and as a result the Daily Mail's U.S. search traffic has fallen 50% this year. The complaint, from Associated Newspapers Ltd. and Mail Media Inc., piggybacks on a slew of antitrust suits filed by advertisers and publishers over the digital advertising business of Google LLC and its parent company, Alphabet Inc. "Google controls the 'shelf space' on publishers' pages where ads appear, and it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS