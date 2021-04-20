Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago Pushes For Opioid Trial But Pharma Wants More Time

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago and drug companies offered opposing views Monday over how an Illinois federal judge should advance their bellwether suit over allegedly illegal opioid marketing, with Chicago pushing for a December trial that the drugmakers say would be too soon.

Chicago urged U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso in a joint status report to set a schedule in its case against pharmaceutical giants including Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Actavis LLC that would set the parties up for a mid-December trial. The court's latest refusal to toss the suit makes clear that discovery will proceed, so "it is both appropriate and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!