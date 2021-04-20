Chicago Pushes For Opioid Trial But Pharma Wants More Time

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago and drug companies offered opposing views Monday over how an Illinois federal judge should advance their bellwether suit over allegedly illegal opioid marketing, with Chicago pushing for a December trial that the drugmakers say would be too soon. Chicago urged U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso in a joint status report to set a schedule in its case against pharmaceutical giants including Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Actavis LLC that would set the parties up for a mid-December trial. The court's latest refusal to toss the suit makes clear that discovery will proceed, so "it is both appropriate and...

