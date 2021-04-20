Ex-Netflix Exec Quit After CEO Raised Conflict Issue, Jury Told

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Netflix's former chief financial officer testified in a bribery trial Tuesday that a former executive denied receiving benefits from third-party vendors when the company's CEO confronted him about potential conflicts and then quit Netflix "relatively quickly" thereafter. Former Netflix CFO David Wells' testimony came more than a week into an in-person jury trial that kicked off on April 9 in California federal court. Michael Kail is facing 22 counts for allegedly approving payments to prospective third-party vendors in exchange for kickbacks while he was vice president of internet technology at Netflix from 2012 to 2014. Wells recalled that Kail reported to Netflix...

