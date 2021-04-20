VLSI Tells Jury $3B Intel Case Hinges On Witness Credibility

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Patent holder VLSI made its final argument Tuesday that Intel owes $3 billion for allegedly infringing chip-voltage-regulation technology, telling a Texas federal jury Intel's witnesses contradicted themselves at moments they weren't "getting the script right." In the second of three planned trials in the multipatent case, hedge-fund-owned VLSI has argued that Intel chip properties directly echoed two technologies invented by engineers at a company called Sigmatel around the year 2000. The patents are U.S. Patent Number 6,633,187, which covers "waking up" chip cores very quickly from power-saving idle states, and U.S. Patent Number 6,366,522, which covers regulating power draw while the...

