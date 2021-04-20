NY Hotel Scores Win In Ex-Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Millennium Hotels has defeated a now-deceased former hotel supervisor's age and disability bias suit alleging he was unlawfully fired when he tried to return from medical leave, with a New York federal judge chiding plaintiffs' counsel at length for his "lack of diligence" in prosecuting the case. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni on Monday awarded Millennium, which operates officially as M&C Hotel Interests Inc., summary judgment over claims initially lodged by Roberto Almanzar that he was discriminated against based on age and disability in violation of federal and state law when he was fired from his job at a Manhattan hotel. ...

