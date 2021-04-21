McDonald's Board Sued Over Ex-CEO's Affair Scandal Losses

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Teamsters have sued nine McDonald's board members in Delaware's Chancery Court, accusing them of breaching their fiduciary duty when they allowed former McDonald's CEO Stephen Easterbrook to waltz off with a separation package purportedly worth $56 million after being fired for having an improper relationship with a subordinate. Teamsters Local 237 Additional Security Fund and two affiliates lobbed a shareholder derivative lawsuit late Tuesday accusing certain board members of actively choosing to pay Easterbrook off in hopes of sweeping his misconduct under the rug rather than "face the consequences for the leniency they long exhibited." The suit names McDonald's as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS