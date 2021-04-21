Labor Unions Oppose H-2B Visa Increase, Citing 'Abuses'

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Ten labor unions signed a letter urging the heads of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor to walk back plans to issue 22,000 additional temporary work visas this year, citing "egregious abuses" within the H-2B program. While the national nonfarm unemployment rate fell to 6% in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, bringing the U.S. closer to full employment than in any month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, that broad statistic does not reflect the reality facing many of the industries that utilize H-2B workers where unemployment remains high, the...

