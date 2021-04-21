Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MetLife, AIG Sued Over Afghanistan Police Trainer's Death

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The widow of an Illinois civilian contractor who died while training police in Afghanistan sued MetLife and AIG on Wednesday, alleging that the carriers wrongfully rejected her claims under life and accidental death policies worth more than $1 million.

Pauline Boyle of Barrington Hills, Illinois, told an Illinois federal court that her deceased husband's employers and insurers breached their ERISA fiduciary duty and the insurance contract by not providing full policy benefits.

Boyle's husband Thomas (Tom) J. Boyle, 62, was a civilian contractor employed by Military Professional Resources Inc. and L-3 Communication Holdings to train police forces in Afghanistan. Thomas Boyle...

