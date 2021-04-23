UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 6:09 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen Citadel Securities sue a former trader, a shipping company appeal findings involving a jailed tycoon, and the U.K. arm of Tata Steel file suit against companies owned by Indian tycoon Sanjeev Gupta. Here Law360 looks at those and other cases. Financial Services Citadel Securities (Europe) Ltd. v. Cologlu Market-maker Citadel Securities (Europe) Ltd. filed a breach of trust, breach of fiduciary duty claim against Vedat Cologlu on April 22. Cologlu is a former employee of Citadel. In 2019, Citadel sued London-based hedge fund GSA Capital Partners over accusations that Cologlu shared sensitive information as he was being recruited. Citadel is represented by Lewis...

