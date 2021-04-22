Faegre Drinker Adds Partner To Build Out Infrastructure Unit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP announced that it's added a former Seyfarth Shaw LLP zoning and public-private partnerships partner to its New York office to beef up the firm's infrastructure practice. Juan D. Reyes III told Law360 in an interview Thursday that he's bringing to Faegre Drinker's government and regulatory affairs practice group roughly 26 years of experience advising on private- and public-sector developments, including on multibillion-dollar projects spearheaded by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration and Build America Bureau. Reyes said he moved to the firm — which touts more than 1,300 attorneys in 21 locations —...

