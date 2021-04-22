Home Depot Pays $21M To End EPA's Lead Paint Safety Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday signed off on Home Depot's $20.75 million deal to resolve claims by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and three states that it failed to comply with federal and state lead paint safety standards on its home renovation contract projects for years. In an 89-page order, U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen approved a consent decree under which Home Depot USA Inc. has agreed to pay $20.75 million plus interest and agreed to implement procedures to ensure it's complying with federal and state laws that aim to prevent lead contamination during property renovations. The consent decree...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS