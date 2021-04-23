Civic Groups Secure Broad Resolution In Census Lawsuit

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A San Jose federal judge agreed Thursday to dismiss hotly contested litigation over the thoroughness of data collection for the 2020 Census, following an agreement between a coalition of civic organizations and the Biden administration. The organizations and municipalities, led by the National Urban League, had asked District Judge Lucy H. Koh to dismiss the case, while still maintaining jurisdiction over potential, future conflicts, because they had come to an understanding with the new administration on a timetable for data processing, the controversial citizenship question and other issues. The U.S. Department of Commerce, a defendant in the suit, also agreed to...

