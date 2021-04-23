Lowe's Strikes Deal To Exit Sweeping ERISA Case

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Lowe's has reached a deal with a class of nearly 250,000 current and former employees who say the home improvement company and its investment consultant mismanaged their retirement savings, leaving Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting as the sole remaining defendant. A one-line docket entry in North Carolina federal court Thursday said the class had settled with Lowe's and its administrative committee in North Carolina federal court. But the workers' federal benefits law claims against plan manager Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting Inc. are still in play, and slated to go to trial in June. Notice of the deal comes after the court held...

