Supreme Court Is Right In Limiting Gov't Agency Authority

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- We have finally found something that all nine members of the U.S. Supreme Court agree upon — government agencies are not allowed to unilaterally give themselves more power. And that's true no matter how high the stakes are. In two recent decisions, the Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that actions taken by government agencies to protect consumers exceeded congressional authority and were, per se, unlawful. The practical results of these rulings — we are told — will only aid robocallers and scam artists. Yet this forceful return of agency power to the wellspring of congressional authority was long overdue, and should...

