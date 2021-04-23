Seneca Nation Says DOI Doubts Sink NY Gambling Payments

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The Seneca Nation of Indians urged a New York federal judge Friday to put the brakes on his order that the tribe must cough up tens of millions of dollars in unpaid casino revenue under its state gambling deal, pointing to a recent U.S. Department of the Interior letter raising doubts about whether the payments are legal. The federally recognized Seneca Nation, which operates three casinos in Western New York, asked the court to stay its November 2019 decision that an arbitration panel didn't flout the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act when it said the tribe was on the hook for some $255...

