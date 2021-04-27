Justices Won't Halt Parts Maker's Doc Bid For UK Arbitration

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to halt a South Carolina court from ordering Rolls-Royce to turn over information to be used in a U.K. arbitration while the justices consider in a related case whether federal courts can order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad. The high court denied the British enginemaker's bid to stay in a two-sentence order that did not provide the justices' reasoning. In its request, filed last week, Rolls-Royce PLC argued that the status quo had to be preserved until the Supreme Court had issued its ruling in a related case in the Seventh Circuit. In that case, aerospace parts maker Servotronics...

