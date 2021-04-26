Arbitration Act Updates Are Congress' Domain, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Dominican Republic told the D.C. Circuit it should not revive two missionaries' $39.5 million claim over a scrapped luxury real estate project because service requirements for foreign sovereigns are for Congress, not the courts, to decide. The Caribbean nation pushed back in a nearly 70-page brief Friday after Michael and Lisa Ballantine argued this month that the lower court was overly strict in interpreting a provision of the Federal Arbitration Act requiring service on a foreign nation within three months. Section 12 of the FAA has an "unambiguous" deadline for service when parties are seeking to vacate an arbitration ruling,...

