AGs Urge Congress To Void Trump Methane Rule Rollback

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 21 Democratic attorneys general and two cities on Monday mounted last-minute pressure encouraging Congress to toss the Trump administration's regulation eliminating key limits on methane, saying that doing so is necessary to combat climate change. The coalition, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, penned a letter urging Congress to use the Congressional Review Act to invalidate the Trump administration's rule, which was put together by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is widely known as the "Rescission Rule." It replaced prior regulation developed during the Obama administration that made sure new oil and natural gas facilities had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS