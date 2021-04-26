5th Circ. Told Reversing Nokia Win May Threaten Patent Pools

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A patent licensing company urged the Fifth Circuit on Monday to uphold the dismissal of an antitrust complaint against Nokia's patent pool, saying that requiring licensing at all levels of the supply chain would lead to increased costs that would ultimately be pushed onto consumers. In an amicus brief, MPEG-LA backed Nokia Corp. and other technology companies' arguments that a Texas federal judge correctly dismissed German auto supplier Continental Automotive's lawsuit accusing the companies of refusing to license a pool of patents on fair terms. MPEG-LA, a patent pool that licenses thousands of multimedia patents, said that its model provides a...

