Angola, GE Say $1.1B Power Plant Fight Doesn't Belong In US

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Angolan government and several General Electric Co. entities have told a federal court that energy company Aenergy SA's case against them over a soured $1.1 billion Angolan power plant project should be tried in the African nation, not the U.S., saying its concerns about remote testimony and sovereign immunity are unfounded. Angola and its co-defendants submitted letters to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan after he deferred on deciding whether Aenergy, which has offices in Angola and Portugal, has been forum shopping its claims. Remote testimony will actually be easier in Angola than in New York, the country's government and...

