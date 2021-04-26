Intel Says VLSI's 'Unclean Hands' Bars $2.18B Patent Win

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 11:22 PM EDT) -- VLSI Technology LLC's "unclean hands" should prevent it from recovering a Texas federal jury's $2.175 billion patent infringement verdict, Intel says, arguing that the company deploys "egregious" litigation tactics by changing infringement theories and weaponizing patent assertions. In a heavily redacted filing unsealed Thursday, Intel Corp. urged the Western District of Texas federal court to block recovery for VLSI, a unit of hedge fund Fortress Investment Group, under the unclean hands doctrine. The doctrine bars a plaintiff from recovering if it acted in bad faith or unethically. Intel told the court that VLSI, Fortress and the Dutch conglomerate NXP, which has...

