AGs Warn Against Sanctioning Calif. In Generics Pricing MDL

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of Pennsylvania, Oregon and Minnesota urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to reject a special master's recommendation to sanction the California Attorney General's Office for failing to fulfill discovery obligations in multidistrict litigation over inflated medication prices, arguing that it has broad implications. The state attorneys general argued in an eight-page filing Monday to U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe that even though the proposed sanctions of barring certain evidence are directed solely at California, the scope of the penalties would hurt the state enforcers and potentially other plaintiffs if applied more broadly. The state attorneys general are among dozens of...

