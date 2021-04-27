Fortress Calls Apple's IP Scheme Claims Mere 'Speculation'

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Fortress Investment Group wants to permanently ditch Apple and Intel's allegations it runs an anti-competitive patent scheme, telling a California federal judge that the tech giants' third effort at lodging antitrust claims only adds "rank and illogical speculation" and still "repeats the same errors" as the first two complaints. Fortress, the New York mega-hedge fund behind patent holding companies like VLSI Technology and Finjan, and co-defendant Inventergy Global Inc. responded in a joint motion Monday to the latest anti-competition claims from the tech giants. In January, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen rejected their last round of allegations, which depict a scheme...

