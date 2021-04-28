Court Tosses Car Injury Suit After 7th Circ. Slashes $8M Award

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit filed over the deaths and injuries of victims in a car crash on an Illinois roadway that was being repaved after the Seventh Circuit found last year that a series of errors shaped an $8.1 million damage award. The Seventh Circuit reversed the judgment last April "out of an abundance of caution," citing abuses of discretion by the district court, and on remand, U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid dismissed the accident victims' case with prejudice. The matter stems from a 2005 car accident that injured five family members and killed...

