Lead Paint Victims Say $6M Award Reversal Ignores Precedent

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Three men allegedly injured by lead paint as children urged the full Seventh Circuit to rehear their claims against Sherwin-Williams and other paint makers after an appellate panel reversed their $6 million trial win. The men — Cesar Sifuentes, Glenn Burton Jr. and Ravon Owens — argued in a petition for an en banc rehearing that a three-judge panel's verdict reversal "rewrites the script" and "creates new and significant legal hurdles" for not just their risk-contribution case, but also for more than 150 similar cases pending against The Sherwin-Williams Co. and fellow defendants DuPont Co. and Armstrong Containers Inc. They say...

