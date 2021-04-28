Atlanta TV Station Escapes Doc's Suit Over Stem Cell Reports

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A doctor and two medical clinics can't sue a Fox-affiliated Atlanta television station for defamation in federal court over its reports on stem cell therapy treatments, a judge ruled Wednesday, because both the doctor and the station are based in Georgia. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said because both WAGA-TV, the Fox affiliate in Atlanta, and one of the plaintiffs, Dr. Atlee Wampler, are based in Georgia, there's not a diversity of citizenship between the parties required to establish federal jurisdiction. Wampler and the clinics — Superior Health Care Group, a Florida company, and Fite Health and Wellness Center, an Ohio...

