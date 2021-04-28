Chinese Businessman Cops To Smuggling Marine Tech

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A Chinese businessman living outside Boston admitted Wednesday to smuggling sensitive submarine sonar components to foreign research institutes linked to China's People's Liberation Army, pleading guilty two months before a scheduled jury trial. Shuren Qin, a 45-year-old lawful permanent resident of Wellesley, Massachusetts, appeared before U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper in a morning hearing and pled guilty to a slate of charges including export violation conspiracy, visa fraud, false statements, money laundering and smuggling. According to Qin's plea deal with prosecutors, the government will recommend a sentence of more than seven years in prison, a fine and two years of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS