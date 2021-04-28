Teary Ex-CEO Tells Jury Mortgage Co.'s Failure Not His Fault

Law360, New York (April 28, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Live Well Financial founder Michael Hild cried Wednesday as he recalled the bankruptcy of his business, but prosecutors who say he illegally overvalued the company while paying himself $24 million pushed back after Hild told Manhattan jurors he was "just along for the ride" and wasn't to blame. The back-and-forth came during a third week of the 46-year-old reverse-mortgage millionaire's trial on charges of conspiracy and fraud being overseen by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams. The jury is expected to begin deliberations by the end of the week. Taking the witness stand in his own defense, Hild teared up as...

