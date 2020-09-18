Demystifying The Virtual Civil Jury Trial Experience

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.
Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) --
|Sozi Tulante
|Kimberly Branscome
|Emily Van Tuyl
At roughly the one-year anniversary of many COVID-19-induced court closures, we examine how courts and parties have successfully transitioned to holding virtual civil jury trials in product liability cases, highlight some of the positive attributes of virtual proceedings and identify factors to consider for successfully trying cases with virtual components.
During the pandemic, formats of civil jury trials have varied widely, and have included fully in-person trials — with participants maintaining social distance and wearing personal protective equipment — as well as fully virtual trials and hybrid approaches.
Factors that may be considered by courts and parties in determining which format is most appropriate include applicable COVID-19 laws and guidelines; infection rates in the forum state, and in the home states of attorneys and witnesses; the ability of the courthouse to accommodate safety requirements of in-person trials, and technical requirements of virtual or hybrid trials; and the preferences of judges, jurors, parties, attorneys and witnesses.
Here, we focus on cases in the product liability context, where, as in other contexts, courts and parties have had to balance the interests of justice and public health to find workable solutions, including proceeding with virtual trials.
Virtual trials did not begin immediately at the start of the pandemic. In fact, the first fully virtual asbestos trial in the nation, in Ocampo v. Aamco Transmissions Inc. et al., did not begin until July 2020, in the Superior Court of Alameda County, California.[1] Over the defendant's objection, the court ordered a virtual trial via Zoom, and the defendant's emergency appeal seeking a stay of the trial was denied.[2]
During trial, the defendant also filed a notice of irregularities including that jurors were chronically inattentive by walking around, laying down and doing other work.[3] The defendant's misgivings were unfounded, as the jury later returned a defense verdict.[4]
In February of this year, Washington state's King County Superior Court held its own virtual asbestos trial, in Little v. Air & Liquid Systems Inc. et al.[5] In fact, in King County, all civil jury trials are proceeding virtually via Zoom, for now.[6]
During the pandemic, the King County Superior Court has conducted more virtual trials than any other court system in the country — over 300 virtual civil trials, including jury trials.[7] According to the presiding judge, the court is considering continuing aspects of its virtual civil jury trial system even after the pandemic.[8]
Numerous other courts are planning for virtual jury trials in 2021, within and outside of the product liability context. Indeed, based on its experience as likely the first U.S. federal court conducting virtual jury trials,[9] the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington has developed a handbook "to guide attorneys through the use of the ZoomGov platform for conducting virtual trials."[10]
Following that court's lead, other federal courts — in Florida, Kansas, Minnesota and Rhode Island — are preparing to hold their own virtual civil jury trials in 2021.[11] In fact, the districts of Minnesota and the Middle District of Florida have already held their first civil jury trials.[12]
Some state courts, too, have held and are planning for virtual proceedings. For example, New Jersey is planning for virtual jury trials in what it calls "straightforward cases" such as those with "a single plaintiff, a single defendant, a limited number of issues in dispute, and a modest number of live witnesses."[13]
A few hybrid jury trials had been held in New Jersey in October and November 2020, before in-person jury trials were suspended again due to worsening COVID-19 trends in the state.[14] In Texas, Judge Emily Miskel of the 470th district court of Collin County oversaw the first fully virtual jury trial in the nation on May 8, 2020, a nonbinding summary jury trial in an insurance dispute.[15]
Early on in the pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered that courts may "allow or require anyone involved" in any proceeding to participate remotely, without requiring a participant's consent, and "[s]ubject only to constitutional limitations" — authority that continues even today.[16] And Texas legislators are considering passing a law that would grant courts the same latitude even after the pandemic, and would require any court overseeing a virtual jury trial to "ensure all prospective jurors have access to the technology necessary to participate in the remote proceeding."[17]
The message from these courts is clear: Virtual and hybrid proceedings are here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future, and for certain types of cases. Although, like most trial attorneys, we are eager to return to the courtroom, we also see the potential for virtual trials to be a reasonable alternative in appropriate circumstances.
First, in virtual trials compared to in-person trials, the focus is likely to be more on the facts, and less on theatrics or emotions, which may not translate as powerfully to jurors observing on a computer. As a result, jurors may feel less of an emotional connection to witnesses, and may be less likely to direct any anger at a corporate defendant.
Trial attorneys may want to consider assigning one member of the trial team solely to observing jurors during trial, as it may be more difficult for the speaking attorney to monitor jurors' engagement, body language and facial expressions via a virtual platform than it would be in the courtroom.
Second, virtual jury selection may provide opportunities to get a fuller profile of potential jurors than the traditional in-person approach. For example, in some circumstances virtual questionnaires may be able to be sent out and returned well in advance of voir dire, giving attorneys more time to analyze jurors' responses and prepare before the voir dire process begins.
Furthermore, because jurors are participating in voir dire from the comfort of their homes, they may be more candid in their responses, and attorneys may be better able to connect with them.
Third, the virtual format may lead to greater engagement and understanding from jurors. Depending on the circumstances, jurors may have better access to and view of the evidence than they would during an in-person trial.
In some courtrooms, jurors may strain to hear witnesses testifying and see documents being displayed; but during virtual trials, jurors may have close up, direct views of that evidence through their own computer screens. And if the alternative is a masked in-person trial, one advantage of a virtual trial may be that facial expressions of attorneys, witnesses and jurors can be seen if they are not required to be masked.
Fourth, examining witnesses virtually offers opportunities to use new techniques, and apply tried-and-true techniques in a different way. In virtual trials, creatively using technology and demonstratives, and conducting crisp and focused witness examinations, may be even more important to keeping the jury's attention and effectively presenting evidence.
Trial attorneys may also want to spend time teaching their own witnesses to minimize distracting tics, and maximize the effective use of facial expressions and vocal inflection, to better communicate with the jury. Even the right lighting, background and camera angles can make a difference in how a witness's testimony and credibility are perceived.
Fifth, virtual proceedings may allow for participation from a more diverse array of jurors and attorneys.[18] The rate of return of jury summonses in some jurisdictions suggests that more people may be willing to serve on virtual juries than in-person juries,[19] potentially resulting in a venire more representative of the broader population.
Although a digital divide exists between those potential jurors who have access to reliable internet and the necessary technology to serve and those who do not, virtual participation may still result in a more representative jury if the technology and technological training necessary for jury service can be made available to all jurors. Indeed, some courts likely will require that technology and training to be provided to jurors.[20]
Virtual trials may also allow for more adaptable and diverse trial teams. For example, in some circumstances attorneys could participate from multiple remote locations, and some attorneys may not need to be present for the entire trial.
Sixth, virtual trials may provide judges with a much-needed mechanism for managing their dockets for as long as it is not feasible to hold in-person trials at a pre-pandemic pace[21] — and potentially even thereafter, given that some court researchers are expecting a post-pandemic surge in new civil case filings.[22]
Some judges have recognized other advantages with virtual proceedings, such as the fact that a judge can see testifying witnesses face to face, rather than from the side, as they sit at the witness stand.[23] Others have expressed a preference for in-person proceedings.[24]
It remains to be seen whether virtual jury trials will continue in product liability cases in the second half of 2021, or after the pandemic ends. But if they do, virtual trials present opportunities for judges to move through case backlogs created or exacerbated by the pandemic; for jurors to participate who may be unable or disinclined to do so in person, and for those who do participate, to better engage with the evidence; and for trial attorneys to adapt their existing skill sets to become even more effective and well-rounded advocates for their clients.
Sozi Pedro Tulante and Kimberly Branscome are partners, and Emily Van Tuyl is an associate, at Dechert LLP.
Dechert partner Sara B. Roitman and associate Monica Gorny contributed to this article.
