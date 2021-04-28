Indian Judge Nixes Bid To Shut Down Devas Liquidation

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An Indian court has rejected a bid to shut down the government-authorized liquidation of Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd., an Indian satellite company that's attempting to enforce a nearly $1.3 billion arbitral award against a division of the country's space agency. Ruling for the High Court Of Karnataka at Bengaluru, Judge P.S.Dinesh Kumar concluded on Wednesday that Devas shareholder Devas Employees Mauritius Pvt. Ltd. had failed to show how the "winding-up" petition filed in January by the Indian state-owned Antrix Corp. — Devas' foe in the arbitration — violated any part of the Constitution of India. The petition was filed amid allegations...

