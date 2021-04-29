Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Says CBS Defied Subpoena In Misconduct Arbitration

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- CBS has bucked a subpoena from a broadcast workers union seeking information about the company's investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against a union cameraman, the union has alleged in a lawsuit filed in New York federal court.

In the complaint filed Wednesday, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1200 said CBS Broadcasting Inc. did not fully respond to a subpoena issued in arbitration of the union's grievance over the company's disqualification of longtime cameraman Glen Roth from future jobs. Local 1200 alleged CBS withheld its investigative report and information about the worker who accused Roth of inappropriately touching her backside during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!