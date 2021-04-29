Union Says CBS Defied Subpoena In Misconduct Arbitration

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- CBS has bucked a subpoena from a broadcast workers union seeking information about the company's investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against a union cameraman, the union has alleged in a lawsuit filed in New York federal court. In the complaint filed Wednesday, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1200 said CBS Broadcasting Inc. did not fully respond to a subpoena issued in arbitration of the union's grievance over the company's disqualification of longtime cameraman Glen Roth from future jobs. Local 1200 alleged CBS withheld its investigative report and information about the worker who accused Roth of inappropriately touching her backside during...

