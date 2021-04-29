Prosecutors Agree To Let Media Access Capitol Riot Footage

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have agreed to hand over video of rioters allegedly using chemical spray to attack police officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to media organizations that had urged a D.C. federal judge to unseal the footage. More than a dozen outlets including CNN, the Associated Press and the Washington Post filed a motion in March asking that the court allow media access to video exhibits from the Capitol riots that occurred as Congress was trying to count Electoral College votes. Prosecutors pressing charges against one of the defendants initially opposed the move. But the government said in a filing...

