Harvey Weinstein's LA Extradition Stalled By Bad Paperwork

Law360, New York (April 30, 2021, 10:47 AM EDT) -- Harvey Weinstein on Friday succeeded in scuttling the Los Angeles district attorney's initial request for extradition on a new sex crimes indictment after arguing the DA's paperwork was flawed, a small victory for the convicted rapist that will further stall his transfer. In a brief hearing in New York state court, counsel for the Erie County district attorney told Judge Kenneth Case that the Los Angeles district attorney had refiled its paperwork, allowing Weinstein a "humanitarian" delay for medical procedures and resetting an extradition process that commenced last June in the wake of the former Hollywood producer's conviction on rape and...

