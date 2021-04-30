Texas Justices Kick Back Dispute Over Trade Secret Sealing

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court determined Friday that a trial court had "probably" improperly sealed exhibits after a jury returned a $706 million verdict for a real estate analytics startup by relying solely on a state trade secrets law that it said doesn't "provide an independent, self-contained pathway for sealing court records." The state's high court had been asked to decide whether the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act preempts Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 76a in the event of a conflict, as real estate appraisal software company HouseCanary Inc. argued, or if there was no conflict between the rules, as Quicken Loans affiliate...

