Jails Wiretap Suit Must Claim Bad Intentions, Judge Says

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Maine federal judge on Friday dismissed a putative class action accusing a state telephone contractor of illegally recording calls between attorneys and their jailed clients — but left a path open for the suit if the plaintiffs can allege the contractor intended to illegally surveil them. Defense attorneys and former clients suing contractor Securus Technologies claim the company broke the Federal Wiretap Act and Maine Wiretap Act when it allegedly recorded hundreds of privileged calls between a trio of Pine Tree State lawyers and two clients locked up in the Aroostook County Jail between 2018 and 2020. But U.S. District...

