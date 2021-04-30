4 Opportunities For Federal Clean Energy Procurement

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's vow to use the power of the federal purse to help achieve its climate change goals is a potential bonanza for clean energy companies trying to establish a market for their technologies. Federal clean energy procurement is a key component of President Joe Biden's January executive order outlining his plans to tackle climate change, which include electrifying federal vehicle fleets and climate-proofing government buildings and making them more energy-efficient. Not only does that give companies in these spaces a deep-pocketed customer to which to sell their products — it gives nongovernment customers faith to buy those products too,...

