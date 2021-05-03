Real Estate Rumors: RedSky, Morgan Stanley, Skywood

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- RedSky Capital and JZ Capital Partners have sold two Miami development sites for $18.59 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The venture sold 1.54 acres at Northwest First Avenue and Northwest First Court for $17.59 million to Fisher Brothers Management Co. and offloaded a 16,430-square-foot parking lot on Northwest First Court for $1 million to Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development, according to the report. The buyers could pursue a mixed-use project, the journal reported. Morgan Stanley has loaned $95 million to Laub Realty for a Manhattan mixed-use property, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan is for 61-275...

