Avis Escapes $54M In Verdicts Over Stolen Rental Car Crash

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia freed Avis and others on Monday from $54 million in jury verdicts over a stolen rental car crash that seriously injured two young women in Atlanta, affirming rulings by the Georgia Court of Appeals in a partially dissenting opinion. Chief Justice Harold D. Melton wrote for the majority that Avis Budget Group, Avis Rent A Car System LLC and others involved in the operation of an Atlanta rental car lot were not liable for the criminal conduct of an employee of the car lot operator, CSYG Inc. That worker, Byron Perry, stole a vehicle from the...

