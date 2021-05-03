Ex-Goldman Sachs Worker Wants Class Cert. In 401(k) Suit

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A former Goldman Sachs worker who accused the company of stuffing its employee retirement plan with underperforming company-managed investment funds has asked a New York federal court to certify a proposed class of plan participants. Former Goldman information technology worker Leonid Falberg said in a Friday memorandum that the proposed class satisfies the criteria for numerosity, commonality, typicality and adequacy of representation. The proposed class consists of participants and beneficiaries of the Goldman Sachs 401(k) plan whose plan account held any Goldman Sachs mutual fund since Oct. 25, 2013, excluding money market funds. Falberg pointed to the cases of Moreno v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS