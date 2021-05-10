Winner's Playbook: Behind The Scenes Of Lamps Plus

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series featuring reflections from attorneys who recently won high-profile cases — an inside look at the challenges they faced and the decisions they made that led to victory. Michael Grimaldi Eric Kizirian Jeff Miller Andrew Pincus Archis Parasharami As another U.S. Supreme Court term draws to a close, we are looking back at a collaboration between two firms that led to a significant Supreme Court win in 2019. In a ruling that continues to have an impact, the Supreme Court held in Lamps Plus Inc. v. Varela that, under the Federal Arbitration Act,...

