Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Delayed After Sex Trafficking Charges

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday pushed Ghislaine Maxwell's sexual misconduct trial from July to the fall, giving her attorneys more time to prepare a defense to child sex trafficking charges that were added five weeks ago to the initial indictment. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan granted Maxwell's request to reschedule the planned July 12 trial in light of a March 29 superseding indictment accusing her of luring a 14-year-old girl to Jeffrey Epstein's Florida home for nude massages and sex between 2001 and 2004. Maxwell, who has been held without bail since her arrest last year, pled not guilty...

