3 Firms Steer $650M Red Rock Sale Of Palms Casino

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A unit of Red Rock Resorts unveiled plans Tuesday to sell its Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort to a subsidiary of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians' gaming authority, in a $650 million deal guided by Milbank, Latham and Greenberg Traurig. The cash deal between Red Rock unit Station Casinos LLC and the San Manuel subsidiary is subject to regulatory approvals and comes amid a challenging year for Red Rock, as many of its properties have been subject to coronavirus-related closures. The Palms remains closed as of Tuesday, according to its website. Red Rock outlined the impact of the pandemic in a...

