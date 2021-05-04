GE, Angola, Aenergy Spar Over $1B Forgery Suit's Place In NY

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Angolan energy company Aenergy urged a New York federal judge in a letter to keep its $1.1 billion contract forgery suit against Angola and General Electric, while the duo wrote separate letters urging the judge to remove the suit. Aenergy SA claims its former business partner General Electric Co. influenced the Angolan government through forged documents to terminate Aenergy's $1.1 billion energy contract with the country, causing it to sue both entities. The two sides have been dueling over whether the dispute should go to arbitration, and all three parties filed letters Monday, urging U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan to place...

