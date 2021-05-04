Border Wall Builders Lack Court Options For Canceled Deals

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Businesses that had contracts to build the southern border wall have little recourse in the wake of the Biden administration's decision to cancel those deals, and they will need to back up their cost claims to get fair compensation under a settlement process, experts say. President Joe Biden paused border wall construction on his first day in office in January, saying that former President Donald Trump's signature project was "not a serious policy solution" for security along the U.S.-Mexico border. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Defense said it would cancel all wall construction funded with money that had been redirected from...

