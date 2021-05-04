9th Circ. Restores Snapchat 'Speed Filter' Death Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday revived a suit alleging that Snapchat's "Speed Filter" influenced three boys to get into a fatal high-speed car wreck, saying that the Communications Decency Act does not shield the app's creator from claims about the design of the app itself. The panel reversed a dismissal order that found that Carly Lemmon, Michael Morby, and Samantha and Marlo Brown, the parents of two of the boys, could not sue Snap Inc. because of the CDA's provision granting immunity to internet platforms in claims over third-party content. The suit does not concern any such third-party content, the panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS