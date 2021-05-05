Keystone Nationwide Permit Appeal Moot, Biden Admin. Says

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has urged the Ninth Circuit to end the ongoing battle over a contentious nationwide water permit, saying the death of the Keystone XL pipeline makes the case unnecessary. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that the case over its 2017 issuance of a utility-line general permit known as Nationwide Permit 12 to build the Keystone XL pipeline is moot on several fronts. Among those is the fact that NWP12 — which was challenged as illegally allowing the project to proceed without adequate environmental reviews — has been replaced with a new permit that took effect last...

