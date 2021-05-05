HBO Calls For Sanctions, End To Retaliation Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- HBO asked a federal court to shut down a retaliation suit brought by prospective workers, saying they provided "contradictory and inherently unreliable" proof to back claims they were denied jobs for their involvement in separate wage and hour settlements against several production companies. In a motion for summary judgment filed Tuesday in New York federal court, Home Box Office Inc. called for an end to the suit and for sanctions against the prospective parking production assistants who filed the action. HBO said they spoiled pertinent evidence and failed to offer proof of retaliation despite having years to do so. "In this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS