Microsoft Exec Reveals Epic Revenues In Apple Bench Trial

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 12:24 AM EDT) -- A Microsoft executive testified Wednesday during a tense examination by Apple's attorney on the third day of a high-stakes antitrust bench trial that Microsoft makes $600 million to $700 million annually from Epic Games, apparently revealing nonpublic information on the stand. The exchange took place during Apple Inc.'s cross-examination of Lori Wright, who testified on behalf of third-party Microsoft in the trial before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers over Apple's 30% commission on in-app purchases made on its iOS operating system and Apple's payment-processing restrictions. The financials came to light after Apple's counsel impeached Wright on how much Microsoft earns...

