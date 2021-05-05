Generic-Drug Makers Knock States' Objection To Sanctions

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Generic-drug makers accused of participating in an industrywide price-fixing scheme are urging a Pennsylvania federal court to disregard state enforcers' objections to a special master's recommendation to sanction the California attorney general's office for failing to fulfill discovery obligations in the multidistrict litigation. In a 10-page response brief slamming the attorneys general of Pennsylvania, Oregon and Minnesota, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan and other drugmakers denied arguments that even though the proposed sanctions of barring certain evidence are directed solely at California, the scope of the penalties would hurt state enforcers in the case and potentially other plaintiffs if applied more broadly....

